Gandhi Smriti shut for public on Martyrs’ Day

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Gandhi Smriti at Tees January Marg was shut for public entry on Martyrs’ Day with a notice at the gate citing “security reasons” as several senior lea
Gandhi Smriti shut till 5.30 p.m. on Martyrs’ Day citing ‘security reasons’

Sources at the Ministry of Culture said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a programme at the venue later in the day
Hindu

