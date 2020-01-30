Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > At least 300 protesters detained while trying to form human chain

At least 300 protesters detained while trying to form human chain

Hindu Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan among those detained
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: 7 million Indians form 620-km long human chain to protest controversial law

7 million Indians form 620-km long human chain to protest controversial law 05:22

 Indians formed a 620-km human chain to register their protest against a controversial law on January 26. Organised by the state of Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front for India's Republic Day, the seven-million-strong human chain wound from Kasargod in the northern tip of Kerala to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Guinea protests: Anti-government demonstrations continue [Video]Guinea protests: Anti-government demonstrations continue

A standoff in Guinea as security forces and anti-government protesters battle in the capital.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

Up to seven million people form 620km human chain to protest India citizenship law [Video]Up to seven million people form 620km human chain to protest India citizenship law

This human chain across the southern-Indian state was organized by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.