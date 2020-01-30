Blaine lawyer: CBP memo appears to order border stops of Iranian Americans, other Middle Easterners

anarcho Blaine lawyer: CBP memo appears to order border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East | The Seattle T… https://t.co/6z54hgtglz 5 days ago Sharon K Hennessy RT @RepJayapal: This leaked memo matches what I heard from another CBP officer who also spoke to our office because he believed this was wr… 5 days ago Celia Boyce 🇺🇸 RT @AGOWA: AG Ferguson statement on apparent leaked federal memo directing Customs and Border Protection agents to conduct prolonged stops… 5 days ago Washington State Attorney General AG Ferguson statement on apparent leaked federal memo directing Customs and Border Protection agents to conduct pro… https://t.co/1J4e94H0Ao 5 days ago Consultants UnLimited A bit more #thuggery & #lying by @cbp which comes as no surprise from an agency filled w/ staff who’ve been rejecte… https://t.co/vynjcOWwur 5 days ago Official Tally RT @randypcox: Blaine lawyer: CBP memo appears to order border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East https://t.co/xntVFeYhVj… 5 days ago Randy Cox Blaine lawyer: CBP memo appears to order border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East… https://t.co/MNFHOJNDKE 5 days ago #Ukrainegate Blaine lawyer: CBP memo appears to order border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East | The Seattle T… https://t.co/EndSMDLxlb 5 days ago