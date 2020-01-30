Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Billionaire with ticket to the moon calls off internet search for ‘life partner’

Billionaire with ticket to the moon calls off internet search for ‘life partner’

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Yusaku Maezawa sought love in the way only a lonely, 44-year-old fashion billionaire could: asking the women of the internet to apply for a chance to accompany him on a spaceflight around the moon — if they had “bright and positive” personalities and were older than 20. But Thursday, Maezawa’s dream — and those, apparently, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Japanese billionaire decides not to find girlfriend to fly around the Moon after all

Photo by TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images E-commerce billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has backtracked on his bizarre plan to find a girlfriend to take into...
The Verge Also reported by •BBC Newsgeek.comReuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.