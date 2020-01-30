Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jewish advocacy org criticizes MLB promotion of Roger Waters

Jewish advocacy org criticizes MLB promotion of Roger Waters

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s involvement in the sale of tickets for Roger Waters’ North American tour has been criticized by the leadership of the Jewish advocacy organization B’nai B’rith International. Tickets went on sale this week for Waters’ “This is Not a Drill” tour, which currently is slated to start July 8 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh [Video]Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, announced his 2020 tour and he’s stopping in Pittsburgh. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jewish advocacy org criticizes MLB promotion of Roger Waters

Jewish advocacy org criticizes MLB promotion of Roger Waters
FOX Sports

Roger Waters' MLB Promotion Criticised by Jewish Advocacy Organization

Major League Baseball’s involvement in the sale of tickets for Roger Waters’ North American tour has been criticized by the leadership of...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

poupko

reuben poupko Jewish advocacy org criticizes MLB promotion of Roger Waters (from @AP) https://t.co/JEuAsZUwmu 8 hours ago

ExtremePacifist

Tony Soldo Jewish advocacy org criticizes MLB promotion of Roger Waters https://t.co/zVAWcyWx71 via @YahooSports 2 days ago

zionistcalendar

IsraelActivistCalendar.com Jewish advocacy org criticizes MLB promotion of Roger Waters - https://t.co/b7c9LA9EdK 2 days ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #advocacy Jewish Advocacy Org Criticizes MLB Promotion of Roger Waters’ Tour https://t.co/GrCljO2MgP 2 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #advocacy Jewish Advocacy Org Criticizes MLB Promotion of Roger Waters’ Tour https://t.co/GrCljO2MgP 2 days ago

milou1st

Tony De Vos RT @gaz_catt: "Jewish Advocacy Org Criticizes MLB Promotion of Roger Waters" by The Associated Press via NYT… https://t.co/RrLKFOHdfo 2 days ago

milou1st

Tony De Vos RT @blossomdai: "Jewish Advocacy Org Criticizes MLB Promotion of Roger Waters" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/RxRufkxv4H 2 days ago

gaz_catt

Gary Cattermole "Jewish Advocacy Org Criticizes MLB Promotion of Roger Waters" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/hbdQNbJfcD #leadership 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.