Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Greg Olsen’s playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons

Greg Olsen’s playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Greg Olsen’s playing days with the Carolina Panthers are over. The 34-year-old tight end announced on Twitter Thursday that he’ll be leaving the team, calling it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with general manager Marty Hurney. Olsen has one year remaining on his contract and is due to cost […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Greg Olsen's playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons

Greg Olsen's playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasonsGreg Olsen's playing days with the Carolina Panthers are over
FOX Sports

Panthers, Olsen part ways; TE still wants to play

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen will part with the Panthers after nine seasons, but agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that his client is still interested...
ESPN Also reported by •Pro Football Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jfmyers21

myerstires RT @OnePantherPlace: 🚨 THE @OnePantherPlace GREG OLSEN TRIBUTE REQUEST LINE🚨 Here’s what we’re going to do right now: give me a Greg Olsen… 30 minutes ago

newsbigo0

NewsBigo Greg Olsen’s playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons https://t.co/Jm7fjJzDbp https://t.co/uoNqZcIU74 41 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Greg Olsen's playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons https://t.co/SMVFNprX4I https://t.co/mmUuRHKM72 48 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Greg Olsen's playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons https://t.co/GuIyAebBna #nfl https://t.co/Qmb5abVH3F 50 minutes ago

OnePantherPlace

John Ellis 🚨 THE @OnePantherPlace GREG OLSEN TRIBUTE REQUEST LINE🚨 Here’s what we’re going to do right now: give me a Greg Ol… https://t.co/ioa3j6CuaP 1 hour ago

JettBennett

JettBennett RT @SteveReedAP: Greg Olsen's playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons https://t.co/jupW4BrIpe 1 hour ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Greg Olsen’s playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons https://t.co/wBs7RB07vk https://t.co/zeykU4ussM 1 hour ago

esportsws

Sports News Greg Olsen's playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons https://t.co/yUKF4UauPj 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.