Greg Olsen’s playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons
Friday, 31 January 2020 () CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Greg Olsen’s playing days with the Carolina Panthers are over. The 34-year-old tight end announced on Twitter Thursday that he’ll be leaving the team, calling it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with general manager Marty Hurney. Olsen has one year remaining on his contract and is due to cost […]
