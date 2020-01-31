Global  

NBA names All-Star Game reserves, including Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul

Friday, 31 January 2020
Fourteen players are named, including six who will be first-time All-Stars in Chicago on Feb. 16.
Top Five Highest-Paid Players in the NBA [Video]Top Five Highest-Paid Players in the NBA

5. James Harden at $38.2 million. 4. John Wall at $38.2 million. 3. Chris Paul at $38.5 million. 2. Russell Westbrook at $38.5 million. 1. Stephen Curry at $40.2 million.

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Reserves include Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, per report

The All-Star reserves were leaked about 40 minutes before they were set to be revealed on national TV
CBS Sports

NBA All-Star snubs: Paul George, Bradley Beal not among reserves selected for 2020 All-Star Game

Coaches chose Russell Westbrook as a 2020 All-Star, but not Paul George. Strange times!
CBS Sports

