23 children rescued, captor killed as Farrukhabad hostage crisis ends after 8-hour standoff

DNA Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The man, identified as Subhash Batham, was a murder accused out on bail and had taken the children hostage after inviting them to a birthday party.
Farrukhabad hostage crisis resolved after 11 hours; all children rescued safely, hostage taker killed

According to reports, the accused had invited the children to his house on the pretext of his daughter's birthday and held them hostage.
malapati

Malapati RT @TimesNow: Farrukhabad hostage crisis ends. All the children have been rescued by the police & the captor was killed during the operati… 22 minutes ago

summaiyah31

🌹سمیّہ🌷🇮🇳 RT @dna: 23 children rescued, captor killed as Farrukhabad hostage crisis ends after 8-hour standoff https://t.co/Wm9Sn74O7A 22 minutes ago

the_nachiket

NachikeT KelkaR 23 children who had been taken #hostage by a murder accused after inviting them to his daughter's birthday party, w… https://t.co/TJNzC8Esrp 29 minutes ago

hellboy300

Rahul 🇮🇳 RT @SouleFacts: 23 children rescued, captor killed as Farrukhabad hostage crisis ends after 8-hour standoff https://t.co/0btMKk5fhS 33 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint 23 children, who had been taken hostage by a murder accused, were rescued after police killed their captor in a vil… https://t.co/24k7hlv2Ua 54 minutes ago

IASadityarana

IAS Aditya Rana RT @moneycontrolcom: The 23 children held hostage were rescued after police killed the captor Subhash Batham. https://t.co/53YD52LUAp 1 hour ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol The 23 children held hostage were rescued after police killed the captor Subhash Batham. https://t.co/53YD52LUAp 1 hour ago

SouleFacts

Oxomiya Jiyori🇮🇳 23 children rescued, captor killed as Farrukhabad hostage crisis ends after 8-hour standoff https://t.co/0btMKk5fhS 1 hour ago

