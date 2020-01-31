Global  

U.S. State Department warns Americans against China travel over virus

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The U.S. State Department increased its travel advisory for China on Thursday, as the death toll from a fast spreading virus rose to over 200 and the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.
News video: State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus

State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus 03:34

 Earlier in the day American Airlines pilots union sued airline to stop flights to China.

U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq [Video]U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

A new U.S. State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan as confirmed cases worldwide surpass SARS. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published

Travel Advisory issued for China [Video]Travel Advisory issued for China

The U.S. government is telling people not to travel to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:09Published


'A lot of chaos': State Department says it will fly Americans back from Wuhan, but questions remain

The State Department announcement that more flights would bring back Americans from Wuhan was welcome news, but plenty of questions remain.
USATODAY.com

U.S., Canada warn against China travel as virus spreads, markets slide

The United States warned against travel to China on Monday and Canada issued a more narrow travel warning as a spreading coronavirus outbreak has killed 81...
Reuters

