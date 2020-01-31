Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > France says its poultry industry will stop shredding male chicks alive by 2022

France says its poultry industry will stop shredding male chicks alive by 2022

The Age Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Male chicks, which can't lay eggs and aren't bred to be meat producers, are useless for farmers and billions are tossed into massive grinders while they're still conscious.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: France bans culling of male chicks and castration of piglets without anaesthetic

France bans culling of male chicks and castration of piglets without anaesthetic 01:24

 France bans culling of male chicks and castration of piglets without anaesthetic

Recent related news from verified sources

France to ban live shredding of male chicks

Around 7 billion unwanted male chicks are exterminated globally every year in the poultry industry
Independent

France to ban culling of unwanted male chicks by end of 2021

Billions of unwanted male chicks are killed by poultry and egg producers around the world every year.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web France says its poultry industry will stop shredding male chicks alive by 2022 https://t.co/jvyBcDK0kD https://t.co/RWIcxt9lA4 49 minutes ago

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand France says its poultry industry will stop shredding male chicks alive by 2022 https://t.co/iDiJTPjXvv via @theage 1 hour ago

TravelAnalogue

Drkajavab RT @washingtonpost: France says its poultry industry will stop shredding male chicks alive by 2022 https://t.co/ZEnkG6HijN 2 hours ago

greatfoodtweet

greatfood Oh God! ‘France says its poultry industry will stop shredding male chicks alive by 2022.’ https://t.co/tt2CzzAKdU 6 hours ago

AramRoston

Aram Roston France says its poultry industry will stop shredding male chicks alive by 2022 https://t.co/HVWEn72DVx 7 hours ago

geokem7

Robert Meintzer RT @Garybham: France says its poultry industry will stop shredding male chicks alive by 2022: Egg manufacturers in the United States have s… 9 hours ago

Garybham

Gary Dunavant France says its poultry industry will stop shredding male chicks alive by 2022: Egg manufacturers in the United Sta… https://t.co/Yz5toe4vHz 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.