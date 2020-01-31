Global  

Far-right commentator Katie Hopkins suspended from Twitter for anti-hate breaches

SBS Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Far-right personality Katie Hopkins has had her Twitter account suspended for violating the social media site's anti-hate policy.
Katie Hopkins’ Twitter account has finally been suspended and, honestly, you love to see it

Katie Hopkins has been suspended from Twitter after an intervention by an anti-online hate group and Countdown host Rachel Riley. Twitter confirmed to...
PinkNews Also reported by •BBC News

Katie Hopkins Falls Victim to Outrageous Prank By Accepting ‘Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy’

Katie Hopkins, a far right British conservative who was just banned from Twitter for violating its hate speech rules, was duped into accepting a fake “Campaign...
Mediaite


