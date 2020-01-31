Polygon Politics RT @INQUIRERSports: Playing with an obvious chip on his shoulder, Bradley Beal — who averages 28.6 points per game, sixth in the league — h… 6 hours ago INQUIRER Sports Playing with an obvious chip on his shoulder, Bradley Beal — who averages 28.6 points per game, sixth in the league… https://t.co/wyFzVEQjwL 6 hours ago NBA 101 Bradley Beal’s 34 points lead Wizards over Hornets 121-107 https://t.co/MXPD76ZrN4 https://t.co/Vxu1TLMegI 7 hours ago Ang Schilling #Vetted by homeslessinfo.us RT @wjz: Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the Washington Wiza… 8 hours ago Sky Sports NBA ⭐️🔥 Bradley Beal poured in a game-high 34 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 121-107 win over the Charlotte… https://t.co/qCbrGTo2op 8 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the… https://t.co/4AmCIixmay 8 hours ago Capital Sports New post: Bradley Beal’s 34 points lead Wizards over Hornets 121-107 https://t.co/dAEXjV7am6 11 hours ago Bo Wetherby "Bradley Beal's 34 Points Lead Wizards Over Hornets 121-107" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/lWxuYrlqoC 12 hours ago