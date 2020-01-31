Global  

Bradley Beal’s 34 points lead Wizards over Hornets 121-107

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-107 on Thursday night. Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points. Terry Rozier had 21. The Hornets have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18. […]
