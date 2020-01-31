Global  

Trump mocks Democrats, revives border wall promise in Iowa campaign speech

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned on Thursday in Iowa - the state that kicks off the presidential nominating race next week - basking in the support of his base while the U.S. Senate trial considering his impeachment continued in Washington.
