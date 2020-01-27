Plane carrying UK citizens in Wuhan, China, has departed: UK embassy

The UK Government is chartering another flight to bring British nationals back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan as Britons in mainland China are urged to get out after the outbreak continues to claim more..

Inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons get treated for coronavirus This is the view inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons are being treated for coronavirus after flying into the country from China. Video and stills captured by Anthony May-Smith show.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:56Published 2 days ago