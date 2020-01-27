Global  

Plane carrying UK citizens in Wuhan, China, has departed: UK embassy

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A plane carrying UK citizens departed the Chinese city of Wuhan just before 0200 GMT on Friday, the UK embassy in China said. The city is the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 200.
