Wilbur Ross says Coronavirus could boost US jobs

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross says firms may bring production back to the US in response to the virus.
News video: Wilbur Ross WTF On Coronavirus

Wilbur Ross WTF On Coronavirus 01:01

 Commerce secretary WIlbur Ross told Fox that the coronavirus outbreak is a business opportunity for North American companies.

Wilbur Ross: Coronavirus could give jolt to American economy

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Wuhan, China's deadly coronavirus could give a boost to the U.S. economy. http://bit.ly/3aTIp6w  
USATODAY.com

Wilbur Ross: China Virus Impact May Help US Job Market

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday he doesn't want to take a "victory lap" concerning the deadly coronavirus outbreak, but he speculated that the...
Newsmax


