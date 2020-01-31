Global  

Gallagher scores in return, Canadiens beat Sabres 3-1

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Thursday night. Carey Price stopped 20 shots to improve to 5-1 in his last six starts, a stretch in which he’s allowed just 10 goals. […]
