Gallagher scores in return, Canadiens beat Sabres 3-1 Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Thursday night. Carey Price stopped 20 shots to improve to 5-1 in his last six starts, a stretch in which he’s allowed just 10 goals. […] 👓 View full article

