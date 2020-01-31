Celtics honor Kobe, run past struggling Warriors 119-104 Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BOSTON (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics earned their fifth victory in six games with a 119-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Marcus Smart added 21 points, scoring 17 in the second half on a night when Boston became the latest team to offer a tribute […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Celtics honor Kobe, run past struggling Warriors 119-104 Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics earned their fifth victory in six games with a 119-104 win over the Golden State Warriors

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this