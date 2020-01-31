Global  

State Department warns against traveling to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a decision by the World Health Organization earlier Thursday to declare the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern.
News video: U.S. State Department advises against China travel

U.S. State Department advises against China travel 01:06

 The United States State Department has advised on Monday against Americans travelling to any part of China, as the country battled to contain a coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan. Jayson Albano reports.

Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK [Video]Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Staff at RAF Brize Norton are preparing for the arrival of British nationals who have been trapped in Wuhan, China following the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:17Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends their new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Americans who are currently in China should consider leaving, United States officials said.
News24.com | Coronavirus: No need to evacuate South Africans living in Wuhan - Mkhize

There is no evidence to necessitate the evacuation of South African citizens living in Wuhan, China, amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Department...
News24

