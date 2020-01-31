Darius Brewer RT @NBCNewsHealth: State Department warns against travel to China amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/56fjsQ0Olz 9 minutes ago Dana Batnag RT @PhilstarNews: The US State Department raised it warning alert to the highest level, telling Americans "do not travel" to China and urge… 10 minutes ago Steve State Department warns against travel to China amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/Dr2uJ8GY2N 12 minutes ago Philstar.com The US State Department raised it warning alert to the highest level, telling Americans "do not travel" to China an… https://t.co/Xk7tjFCioo 21 minutes ago Nadine RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: U.S. State Department warns against all travel to China due to coronavirus 24 minutes ago namidanam "State Department Warns Against Traveling to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak" by BY NEIL VIGDOR via NYT New York Ti… https://t.co/YkUJMv2Iji 26 minutes ago Peter C. Frank "State Department Warns Against Traveling to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak" by BY NEIL VIGDOR via NYT New York Ti… https://t.co/TxqoR1QtYo 29 minutes ago reversetees "State Department Warns Against Traveling to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak" by BY NEIL VIGDOR via NYT New York Ti… https://t.co/W4kGKStftC 29 minutes ago