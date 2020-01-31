Trae Young’s 39 points lead Hawks past Simmons, 76ers

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday night, extending the 76ers’ road woes. Simmons scored 31 points to lead Philadelphia. Shake Milton had a career-high 27 points — 14 more than his previous high — […]



