Wipro's CEO Neemuchwala to step down

Reuters India Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
India's Wipro Ltd said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Abidali Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments, after four years at the helm of one of India's biggest software services exporters.
