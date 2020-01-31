Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Susan Collins > GOP Sens Collins, Romney want witnesses in Trump Senate trial, but additional testimony remains uncertain

GOP Sens Collins, Romney want witnesses in Trump Senate trial, but additional testimony remains uncertain

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Mitt Romney said they want witnesses at the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, but decision remains uncertain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment is 'domestic election interference': Trump attorney

Impeachment is 'domestic election interference': Trump attorney 01:30

 White House counsel Pat Cipollone at President Trump's Senate trial said on Thursday that impeachment is "political" election interference and accused Democrats of not talking about its "horrible consequences to our country."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uncertainty remains over Trump trial witnesses [Video]Uncertainty remains over Trump trial witnesses

Democratic prosecutors and Republican defenders at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday barreled toward a confrontation over new witnesses, something that would deny Trump the swift..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:22Published

Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas [Video]Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas

Lead House Manager Adam Schiff in Trump's impeachment trial brought a little incredulous humor into the proceedings when he pointed out the Justice Department's contradictory position on subpoenas..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Lamar Alexander to Vote AGAINST Witness Testimony in Trump’s Trial

BREAKING: Lamar Alexander to Vote AGAINST Witness Testimony in Trump’s TrialIn a move that has far-reaching implications about the direction of President Donald Trump’s Senate trial, Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersDenver PostWorldNewsUSATODAY.com

Democrats seek cracks in GOP impeachment unity

Republican senators under pressure to allow additional witnesses in Trump’s senate trial
FT.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersCBS NewsDenver PostFOXNews.comWorldNews

Tweets about this

cwharlow

pumpernickel bear RT @NatalieNicole: GOP Sens Collins, Romney want witnesses in Trump Senate trial, but additional testimony remains uncertain https://t.co/c… 5 seconds ago

ordbillw

Bill W. @SenateGOP get them under control and dismiss this circus already! USA TODAY: Key GOP Sens Collins, Romney want… https://t.co/Vm1ycZLP5F 17 seconds ago

tobbystweet

Tobby Olumba USA TODAY: Key GOP Sens Collins, Romney want witnesses in Senate trial of President Trump, but additional testimony… https://t.co/7AhsWUfiXZ 19 seconds ago

NatalieNicole

Natalie Nicole GOP Sens Collins, Romney want witnesses in Trump Senate trial, but additional testimony remains uncertain… https://t.co/wB6hZvQf4c 2 minutes ago

MareImbri

WTF happened to my country? Collins, Romney want witnesses in Trump Senate trial, but additional testimony remains uncertain https://t.co/cTTOsBgU9T 3 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps GOP Sens Collins, Romney want witnesses in Trump Senate trial, but additional testimony remains uncertain… https://t.co/jV7BXAtpYh 3 minutes ago

SusanSD_34891

Susan_S RT @PapooTx: Mitt Romney, Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) want to hear from witnesses now. The trio searched… 8 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy GOP Sens Collins, Romney want witnesses in Trump Senate trial, but additional testimony remains uncertain… https://t.co/xv3N61T5nV 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.