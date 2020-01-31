World News RT @FinancialTimes: Coronavirus: closure of Russia-China border sparks trade fears https://t.co/pXZOtcEqSp 34 seconds ago Financial Times Coronavirus: closure of Russia-China border sparks trade fears https://t.co/pXZOtcEqSp 3 minutes ago ashwani attrish RT @TheresaAFallon: "Russia has ordered the closure of its huge land border with China, as Moscow scrambles to prevent the deadly coronavir… 35 minutes ago vagnerresearch Coronavirus: closure of Russia-China border sparks trade fears https://t.co/UjDW6hT7z1 1 hour ago SunStar Philippines It had been de facto closed because of the Lunar New Year holiday, but Russian authorities said the closure would b… https://t.co/AyVHenl1LC 1 hour ago Chacha What If RT @FT: Closure of Russia-China border sparks trade fears https://t.co/qvrLGxvhfB 2 hours ago Benn_Global-Macro Coronavirus: closure of Russia-China border sparks trade fears https://t.co/iW8B891hkS via @financialtimes 2 hours ago Omar Khan Closure of Russia-China border sparks #trade fears. Move intended to stop spread of #coronavirus risks hitting bila… https://t.co/Us9tXt5cU0 2 hours ago