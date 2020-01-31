Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Wuhan > Plane leaves Wuhan with 83 Britons and 27 foreigners aboard

Plane leaves Wuhan with 83 Britons and 27 foreigners aboard

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals flew out on Friday from China's central city of Wuhan, the center of a virus epidemic that has killed more than 200 and infected more than 9,000, the British government said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Raab and Pompeo discuss Huawei and Wuhan repatriations [Video]Raab and Pompeo discuss Huawei and Wuhan repatriations

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discuss Huawei and the return of British citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan at the Policy Exchange in London. Mr Raab said he..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

U.S.-chartered plane arrives in CA from virus-hit Wuhan [Video]U.S.-chartered plane arrives in CA from virus-hit Wuhan

A plane chartered by the U.S. State Department carrying U.S. consulate employees and other Americans from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, arrived at March Air Reserve Base in California on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan sends plane to virus-hit Wuhan to evacuate citizens

Japan sent a first plane to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday night to evacuate citizens from the epicenter of a deadly virus outbreak, a foreign ministry…
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sanlin

Sanlin RT @AJENews: Plane leaves Wuhan, China with 110 British and EU nationals on board. Keep up to date with the international response to the… 23 minutes ago

SVErguven

SaitErguven RT @eha_news: #Turkish cargo plane carrying medical supplies leaves for #China's Wuhan ▪️ The cargo plane has been loaded with medical su… 37 minutes ago

syed2000

Syed Zabiullah Plane leaves Wuhan, China with 110 British and EU nationals on board. : https://t.co/ZyZOdcoS6O 40 minutes ago

james_anderssen

((( james ))) RT @Jerusalem_Post: Plane leaves #Wuhan with 83 Britons and 27 foreigners aboard #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/YvC4X8vS7S 50 minutes ago

gmanews

GMA News Plane leaves Wuhan, China with 110 Britons and foreigners aboard https://t.co/QPXFPOGfO7 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.