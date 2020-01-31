Global  

Alexander, Conceding Case Against Trump, Announces Vote to Block Witnesses

NYTimes.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Tennessee Republican said House Democrats proved that the president withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival, but that it was not impeachable.
