Doubles final 'a dream come true' for Saville, Purcell

Brisbane Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Best mates Luke Saville and Max Purcell are within touching distance of becoming the first all-Australian since champions Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge to win the Australian Open doubles.
Australian duo Purcell and Saville through to men's doubles final

Wildcard Australian duo Max Purcell and Luke Saville fought back from a set down on Thursday to qualify for the 2020 Australian Open men’s doubles final.
The Age

