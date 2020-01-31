Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Latest: Australian Open roof closed because of heat

The Latest: Australian Open roof closed because of heat

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 4 p.m. With the temperature soaring to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), the mixed doubles semifinals have been played under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena. The Australian Open’s “heat stress reading” reached a maximum level of 5. Most Read Stories […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open 02:26

 Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Aussie pair into Australian Open doubles final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1:55 p.m. Max Purcell and Luke Saville have reached the Australian Open...
Seattle Times

The Latest: Barty 1st player into 4th round at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 12:35 p.m. The top-ranked women’s player in the world is also the first one...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts The Latest: Australian Open Roof Closed Because of Heat https://t.co/t705H3grge 2 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen The Latest: Australian Open Roof Closed Because of Heat - https://t.co/VYRfxJCUr7 21 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports The Latest: Australian Open roof closed because of heat https://t.co/4bPrQHDheJ 37 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost The Latest: Australian Open roof closed because of heat https://t.co/cv6KnksIwt https://t.co/ZqpXxml19o 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.