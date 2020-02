GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored 24 seconds into overtime, completing a hat trick that lifted the Los Angeles Kings over the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night and ended their five-game losing streak. Iafallo tied the game with 2:54 left in regulation, then won it moments later. Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots and […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Anthony Duclair posts hat trick in OT win Anthony Duclair completed the third hat trick of his career as he powered home the overtime winner to take down the Blue Jackets Credit: NHL Duration: 01:00Published on December 14, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Ovechkin near 700 after 27th hat trick; Caps beat Kings 4-2 WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stretch of the third period,...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



Ovechkin roars to Rocket Richard lead with 3rd-period hat trick in 5-minute flash Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stretch of the third period, rallying the...

CBC.ca 1 day ago





Tweets about this