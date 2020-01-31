Global  

Raptors’ Lowry says he was pushed by fan during game

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said he was pushed by a fan when he dove into the stands going after a loose ball during Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The play occurred late in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 115-109 win. Lowry retrieved a missed shot by teammate Pascal Siakam […]
