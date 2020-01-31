CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said he was pushed by a fan when he dove into the stands going after a loose ball during Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The play occurred late in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 115-109 win. Lowry retrieved a missed shot by teammate Pascal Siakam […]



Recent related news from verified sources Raptors' Lowry says he was pushed by fan during game Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry says he was pushed by a fan in Cleveland when he dove into the stands going after a loose ball against the Cavaliers

FOX Sports 1 week ago



Lowry says fan pushed him after dive into stands Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said he was pushed by a fan when he dove into the stands in Cleveland going after a loose ball late in Thursday's win over the...

ESPN 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this