Judge to sentence Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for his guilty plea to firearms and drug offenses. Christopher Hasson, 50, faces a maximum of 31 years in prison at sentencing by U.S. District […]
Judge To Sentence Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Accused Of Terror Plot

 A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for his guilty plea to firearms and drug offenses.

Prosecutors Recommend 25 Years In Prison For Coast Guard Lieutenant Accused Of Terror Plot [Video]Prosecutors Recommend 25 Years In Prison For Coast Guard Lieutenant Accused Of Terror Plot

Federal prosecutors are recommending a 25-year prison sentence for a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists for..

U.S. Coast Guard officer accused of plotting attack on Democratic politicians faces sentencing

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused by prosecutors of plotting to attack Democratic politicians and TV personalities was due to be sentenced on Friday after...
Reuters

