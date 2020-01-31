Judge to sentence Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for his guilty plea to firearms and drug offenses. Christopher Hasson, 50, faces a maximum of 31 years in prison at sentencing by U.S. District […] 👓 View full article



