Australia fires: Canberra declares state of emergency

Deutsche Welle Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
An out-of-control bushfire presents an immediate threat to the Australian capital and the surrounding regions. Fires in Australia have killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion animals since September.
News video: Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared

Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared 00:51

 Authorities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have declared a state of emergency for Canberra and surrounding areas as massive bushfires continue raging.

Free state-of-the-art workout spot opens for outdoors lovers in Las Vegas [Video]Free state-of-the-art workout spot opens for outdoors lovers in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas community is coming together to support Australia. Local performers, including Thunder from Down Under and the Australian Bee Gees, put on a show at The Space on Tuesday night to raise..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Fires 'sparked by helicopter' rage near Canberra [Video]Fires 'sparked by helicopter' rage near Canberra

Bushfire crisis continues as national park burns south of Canberra.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:04Published


Australia fires: State of emergency declared for Canberra region

Huge bushfires are raging near Canberra in the worst threat to the region since 2003, officials say.
BBC News

Heavy rains dampen fires in Australia's Queensland state, cause flooding

Australia's bushfire-stricken state of Queensland saw heavy rainfalls on Sunday dampening some of the fires that have razed 2.5 million hectares (1.2 million...
Reuters India

