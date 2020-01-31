Trump to create post to focus on solely human trafficking
Friday, 31 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to expand the White House domestic policy office by appointing an individual to focus exclusively on combating human trafficking, The Associated Press has learned. Trump is expected to create the position by executive order Friday after he addresses a human trafficking summit at the White House. A candidate […]
Marking the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA), U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to combat human trafficking, to help remove "child sexual abuse material from the internet" as well as adding a new position at the White House to focus on...
President Donald Trump marked the 20th anniversary of federal legislation to help combat human trafficking by signing an executive order furthering those efforts... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Business Wire