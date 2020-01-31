Global  

Voters’ 2nd choices could be decisive in close Iowa caucuses

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates seeking victory in next week’s Iowa caucuses are navigating a field that is so jumbled that voters’ second choice could matter almost as much as their first, adding fresh uncertainty and confusion to the final days of the race. Lower-polling candidates including Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and […]
