Ben Simmons can't stop 76ers' away woes

The Age Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead Atlanta past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 in the NBA, extending the 76ers' road woes.
