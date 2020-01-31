Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Parliament on first day of Budget session

Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Parliament on first day of Budget session

DNA Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Here is the full text of the President's speech on the first day of the Parliament's Budget session:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘CAA fulfilled Gandhi’s dream’: President Kovind; opposition creates ruckus

‘CAA fulfilled Gandhi’s dream’: President Kovind; opposition creates ruckus 03:48

 President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. President Kovind said that the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfilled the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Budget session of the Parliament begins: President Kovind addresses both houses | Oneindia News [Video]Budget session of the Parliament begins: President Kovind addresses both houses | Oneindia News

BUDGET SESSION OF PARLIAMENT BEGINS, ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS DETAINED, REMOVED FROM OUTSIDE DELHI POLICE HEADQUARTERS, ATTEMPT TO MURDER CHARGE REGISTERED AGAINST JAMIA SHOOTER, AMIT SHAH CONDEMNS JAMIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:53Published

Watch: Sonia Gandhi leads protest against CAA & NRC outside Parliament [Video]Watch: Sonia Gandhi leads protest against CAA & NRC outside Parliament

Congress leaders including interim party president Sonia Gandhi protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises ahead of the budget session.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to joint sitting of Parliament


Indian Express

President Ram Nath Kovind in Parliament lists steps taken to promote education among Muslims

Kovind mentioned the steps taken to promote education in general and among the Muslim community in particular.
Zee News


Tweets about this

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IndianExpress: Get the full text of President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Parliament here. https://t.co/F2jMmMp0nm 3 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Get the full text of President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Parliament here. https://t.co/F2jMmMp0nm 17 minutes ago

youThank_

Prem Ranjan Prem RT @rashtrapatibhvn: Full text of the address of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the 71st Republic Day. Englis… 1 day ago

VidyutMShah

VIDYUT M SHAH rashtrapatibhvn: Full text of the address of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the 71st R… https://t.co/kebRGWSJqh 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.