Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Atlantic Ocean > Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first

Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Mo O'Brien hopes her 3,000-mile Atlantic journey, a world first, will inspire other deaf people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geraldinesartin

geraldine sartin Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/AlNlISVc99 2 minutes ago

for_irony

MinisterForTheIrony Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first. Ignored several calls that France was that way. https://t.co/x2E2i5cOCI 3 minutes ago

libbylindley_

Olivia✨ BBC News - Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/D1zmGOgxen @RobinBrown78 3 minutes ago

EdwardPacey

Edward Pacey FCICM No such thing as a ‘handicap’ when so determined...bravo...Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/7TQu2Krj1K 4 minutes ago

uopequality

UoP Equality Deaf woman rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/MiMpdpcS7Q 4 minutes ago

WholesaleWomen

Women In Wholesale Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/9kv2fLMsb3 6 minutes ago

jen_hyatt

Jen Hyatt Respect! Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/Jant57mFOW 10 minutes ago

malvernkite

malvernkite BBC News - Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/kQaNZfwP1E 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.