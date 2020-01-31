Mo O'Brien hopes her 3,000-mile Atlantic journey, a world first, will inspire other deaf people.

You Might Like

Tweets about this geraldine sartin Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/AlNlISVc99 2 minutes ago MinisterForTheIrony Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first. Ignored several calls that France was that way. https://t.co/x2E2i5cOCI 3 minutes ago Olivia✨ BBC News - Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/D1zmGOgxen @RobinBrown78 3 minutes ago Edward Pacey FCICM No such thing as a ‘handicap’ when so determined...bravo...Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/7TQu2Krj1K 4 minutes ago UoP Equality Deaf woman rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/MiMpdpcS7Q 4 minutes ago Women In Wholesale Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/9kv2fLMsb3 6 minutes ago Jen Hyatt Respect! Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/Jant57mFOW 10 minutes ago malvernkite BBC News - Deaf woman, 60, rows Atlantic Ocean in world first https://t.co/kQaNZfwP1E 12 minutes ago