Brexit day: UK leaves the European Union — live updates

Deutsche Welle Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The day has finally come. Tonight, the European Union bids farewell to the UK. Follow us live as we track this momentous day.
News video: Brexit: One day until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Brexit: One day until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU 00:38

 Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Anne Widdecombe: Brexit will benefit everybody [Video]Anne Widdecombe: Brexit will benefit everybody

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe says that Brexit will benefit everybody and that young people will be free to live and work abroad. The 73-year-old former Tory minister was speaking ahead of the UK's..

Anti-Brexit protesters gather on eve of exit of European Union [Video]Anti-Brexit protesters gather on eve of exit of European Union

Pro-European supporters gather outside Houses of Parliament on Thursday (January 30), the day before Brexit Day. The UK will leave the European Union at 11 p.m. on Friday. There will be a transition..

Johnson hails UK's 'new beginning' as Brexit day arrives

LONDON (AP) — Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that has reclaimed its...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV News

Brexit day: Britain quits EU, steps into transition twilight zone

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of...
Reuters

William77295174

William LeMay 🇺🇸KAG, 1A,2A,Christian, Pro-Israel RT @LadBonnie: 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 👍👍👍 Councils across the Black Country & Staffordshire will display the Union Flag & light up their buildings today… 33 seconds ago

curious5875

Sheila still curious RT @Rob_Kimbell: Here it comes... Business leaders back Britain after Brexit as City gets ready for £100bn deals spree. Business set to mo… 49 seconds ago

NimeshITV

Nimesh RT @itvnews: Beyond Brexit: What will change after the UK leaves the European Union? ITV News specialists provide their analysis https://t.… 1 minute ago

SquaredDirect

Squared Direct The #UnitedKingdom leaves the #EuropeanUnion on Friday for an uncertain #Brexit future, the most significant change… https://t.co/MNqodtAnbp 2 minutes ago

cinemagrl

victoria dobbin RT @USATODAY: At the stroke of 11 p.m. London time on Jan. 31, the United Kingdom will formally leave the European Union. #Brexit https://t… 4 minutes ago

PamRoyleITV

Pam Royle Beyond Brexit: What will change after the UK leaves the European Union? https://t.co/T7tMmGHfVl 5 minutes ago

predsednikjmil1

Milan Janković RT @EUROCHAMBRES: #Brexit does not and should not mean that Britain will sever its economic ties with the EU. European Chambers call for cl… 5 minutes ago

PamelaFalk

Pamela Falk RT @PamelaFalk: Hard to believe it's finally here ! "Today is the day" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweets from 10 Downing Street ~ Brex… 7 minutes ago

