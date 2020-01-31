Global  

Big hit: Lara to play in bushfire appeal match

The Age Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
West Indian great Brian Lara is a confirmed starter - and could face Shane Warne - in next week's bushfire appeal match.
Turning the clock back: Lara 'excited' to take part in bushfire appeal match

Brian Lara hopes to reclaim some of his magic of the past in the bushfire appeal match at the Junction Oval on Sunday.
Sydney Morning Herald

