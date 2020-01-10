Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Queen & Slim: Director Melina Matsoukas hopes for change at the Oscars

Queen & Slim: Director Melina Matsoukas hopes for change at the Oscars

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Melina Matsoukas on all-male shortlists, her friend Issa Rae and making legendary music videos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Director Matsoukas says 'Queen & Slim' debut tells story of 'my people'

Director Matsoukas says 'Queen & Slim' debut tells story of 'my people' 01:59

 Director Melina Matsoukas said making the jump from directing music videos for Beyonce to directing &quot;Queen &amp; Slim&quot; for the big screen has given her the chance to tell what she calls a &quot;necessary&quot;

Recent related videos from verified sources

QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER [Video]QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER

QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER - Short trailer Starring Daniel Kaluuya and introducing Jodie-Turner Smith. From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:20Published

QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG [Video]QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG

QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG Starring Daniel Kaluuya and introducing Jodie-Turner Smith. From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina Matsoukas, the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.