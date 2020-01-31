Global  

Ottawa has agreed to DNA-test remains of Iran plane crash victim, family says

CBC.ca Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A family member of a Canadian who died when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down over Iran says the federal government has agreed to DNA-test his loved one's remains to ensure Iran didn't make a mistake.
