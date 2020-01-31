Global  

Govt. has lowered prestige of President’s office by including CAA in his address: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Friday, 31 January 2020
Speaking at a press briefing after President Kovind’s address, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad it was shameful that the government claimed the CAA to be an achievement and included it in the President’s address
News video: CAA projected as success in Presidential address shameful- Ghulam Nabi Azad

50-60 cr people in India wouldn't know their parents' birth date, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday attacked the central government over National Population Register (NRC) and said that around 50 to 60 crore...
IndiaTimes

