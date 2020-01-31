Global  

Russia may drop murder charge in Khachaturyan sisters case

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Three young women are accused of killing their father after years of domestic abuse.
Russia to drop murder charge against sisters who killed dad

MOSCOW (AP) — Investigators in the case of three sisters accused of killing their abusive father have been ordered by Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office...
Seattle Times

