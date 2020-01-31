Deadline Day: Man United makes bid for striker Josh King

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United’s business in the January transfer window might not be finished. On the final day of the window on Friday, United is trying to sign a striker and has made an offer for Bournemouth’s Josh King, who spent time at Old Trafford as a teenager. “It’s going to be (a decision) […] 👓 View full article

