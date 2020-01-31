Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital, advised bedrest

shahid parwez RT @dna: #ShabanaAzmi discharged from hospital, advised bedrest https://t.co/xpaFLy5ODu 1 hour ago DNA #ShabanaAzmi discharged from hospital, advised bedrest https://t.co/xpaFLy5ODu 1 hour ago Shankara Enemies of India just dont lie down and die!! In another unrelated event, Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital 2 hours ago Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: #JavedAkhtar reveals wife #ShabanaAzmi will be discharged from the hospital today; Deets Inside https://t.co/8p1JS6BbkM 4 hours ago Pinkvilla #JavedAkhtar reveals wife #ShabanaAzmi will be discharged from the hospital today; Deets Inside https://t.co/8p1JS6BbkM 4 hours ago