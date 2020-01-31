Global  

Highlights of CEA Subramanian press meet on Economic Survey: from 'wealth creation' to ‘Thalinomics'

Hindu Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Mr. Subramanian stressed that India’s aspiration to become a $5 trillion economy depends critically on promoting “pro-business” policy and moving away from “pro-crony” policy.
Ethical wealth creation key to India becoming $5 trillion economy: Highlights of Economic Survey 2019-20

The survey was prepared by the team headed by the Chief Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance, Krishna Subramanian.
