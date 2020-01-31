Global  

McConnell’s Democratic rival McGrath endorses Biden for 2020

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy McGrath, a former Marine combat aviator who has raised more than $16 million in her effort to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell in November’s election, said Friday that she was endorsing Joe Biden for president. The former vice president campaigned in Kentucky for McGrath in her unsuccessful 2018 race for a U.S. […]
