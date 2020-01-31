Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > BJP manifesto ‘barbadi patra’, aims to end all welfare schemes of Delhi govt.: AAP

BJP manifesto ‘barbadi patra’, aims to end all welfare schemes of Delhi govt.: AAP

Hindu Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said the BJP manifesto is a “barbadi patra” (recipe for destruction)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi assembly election 2020: BJP's election manifesto is 'Jumla Patra', says AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh during a  press conference today launched a scathing attack on BJP over the 'Sankalp Patra' the party released today. 
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

SDM20534388

SDM RT @the_hindu: Senior #AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said their manifesto is a “barbadi patra” (recipe for destru… 25 minutes ago

OlayeeSadique

Sadique Olayee RT @ABPNews: #DelhiElections2020 : #BJP Manifesto ‘Barbadi Patra’, Aims To End All Welfare Schemes, Says #AAP Details: https://t.co/f8H1jM… 45 minutes ago

Sandhwan

Kultar Singh Sandhwan RT @PTI_News: BJP manifesto 'barbadi patra', aims to end all welfare schemes of Delhi govt: AAP 52 minutes ago

ABPNews

ABP News #DelhiElections2020 : #BJP Manifesto ‘Barbadi Patra’, Aims To End All Welfare Schemes, Says #AAP Details:… https://t.co/5dIScbrYK2 1 hour ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Senior #AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said their manifesto is a “barbadi patra” (recipe f… https://t.co/lZNGDyIGvb 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.