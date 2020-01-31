Global  

Former lawmaker Delaney drops 2020 Democratic presidential race

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The first Democrat to formally declare a run for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, former U.S. Representative John Delaney, on Friday said he was dropping out of the race.
News video: Delaney Drops Out

Delaney Drops Out 00:32

 Former Rep. John Delaney is quitting the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Delaney was the first candidates to formally declare he was running for the nomination. Delaney is a former business executive from Maryland. He self-funded most of his campaign. He has seen almost zero...

Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa [Video]Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa

Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

The Presidential Race’s Diversity Problem [Video]The Presidential Race’s Diversity Problem

The race for the Democratic presidential nomination has lost most of its diversity.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:50Published


