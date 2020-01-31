Former lawmaker Delaney drops 2020 Democratic presidential race
Friday, 31 January 2020 () The first Democrat to formally declare a run for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, former U.S. Representative John Delaney, on Friday said he was dropping out of the race.
