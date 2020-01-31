Global  

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court stays execution of convicts till further orders

DNA Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A Delhi court on Friday stayed till further orders the hanging of three Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case death row convicts, that was scheduled for February 1.
