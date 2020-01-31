Global  

Former Rep. John Delaney drops his bid for 2020 Democratic nomination

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
"It is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time," Delaney wrote on Twitter Friday morning.
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign


TIME

Former lawmaker Delaney drops 2020 Democratic presidential race

The first Democrat to formally declare a run for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, former U.S. Representative John Delaney, on Friday said he was...
Reuters


OKCFOX

KOKH FOX 25 #BREAKING Just days before the Iowa caucuses, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney has ended his presidential campaign. https://t.co/ZGPRZDtolI 3 seconds ago

GaryJusseaume

Gary Jusseaume RT @SaraCarterDC: John Delaney drops out of 2020 Democrat primary race The former Maryland congressman says he does not want to take suppor… 31 seconds ago

RealTDog

T-Dog🏴‍☠️ RT @politico: Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney has dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary https://t.co/mSBcc5k5kL 45 seconds ago

WAdailyreport

washingtondailyreport Former Rep. John Delaney Drops Out Of Presidential Race - https://t.co/RJu7VHTTkS https://t.co/OBV9p5Tesd 54 seconds ago

Cfw828

Christopher Fuentes RT @nytimes: Breaking News: John Delaney, a former congressman who ran one of the longest presidential campaigns in history, dropped out ju… 1 minute ago

corwin_quinton

Quinton Corwin RT @USATODAY: Former congressman John Delaney has dropped out of the presidential race. https://t.co/AT78YwCn8I 2 minutes ago

