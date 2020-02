Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 2-year-old accidentally fatally shot himself inside a motel room, police in Alabama said. The child’s mother, Dynesha Harris, 29, and a man, Tony Fowler, 25, were both charged with manslaughter after the shooting in Mobile on Thursday morning, news outlets reported. The boy was taken to a hospital where he […] 👓 View full article